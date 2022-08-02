‘Did We OVERREACT?’ CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Makes JAW-DROPPING Comment About U.S. Response To 9/11 After Precision Strike KILLED al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

In a jaw-dropping exchange with CNN Tonight anchor Don Lemon during coverage of the drone strike that took out Ayman al-Zawahiri, Zakaria mused whether the U.S. military’s efforts to seek justice for the worst terror attack in global history was worth it.

“I think we should begin to think to ourselves—you know, this is a chapter in American national security strategy that is coming to a close—did we overreact?” Zakaria said, speaking from his New York City apartment shortly after 11.19 p.m.