Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al Zawahiri Dead After U.S. Completes 'Successful' Counterterrorism Operation

The Egyptian-born surgeon-turned-terrorist has been a target. He played a key role in planning of the September 11 attacks, claiming the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

The group's founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed back in 2011 during a raid led by US Navy SEALs. He was in Pakistan at the time.

According to Reuters, a Taliban spokesman confirmed that a drone strike took place this past weekend, denouncing the incident as a violation of "international principles."

"A house was hit by a rocket in Sherpoor. There were no casualties as the house was empty," Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman of the interior ministry, also claimed about what transpired.