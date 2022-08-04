How Drake Won $25 Million Through Online Gambling

Drake recently won big on a UFC wager. He bet on Israel Adesanya to defeat Jared Cannonier in UFC 276 and won a whopping $220,000 as a result.

Apart from that win, the rapper has frequently resorted to Stake to play the roulette wheel. A video of him playing roulette online went viral on social media in January. In a subsequent live-streamed event in May - in which he was joined by another rapper, Lil Baby - he supposedly won $17.9 million on a single spin.

There aren't many accounts of regular people consistently earning large sums of money in gambling like Drake. In contrast, there will occasionally be a lucky break, and roulette has higher chances than other gambling games. However, the rapper from Canada appears to be blessed with excellent fortune.

The current state of US online gambling

In the US, there has never been a time when there has been greater conversation about online gambling. More Americans than ever before may enjoy their preferred casino games, sports wagers, and poker games on their smartphones and desktops. In reality, no matter in which state you live, there are certainly many US online gambling sites available, since there have been more legalized states in recent years.

Only a small number of states now offer the general public access to legal online casinos. However, more states are expected to legalize online casinos in 2023.

The first live internet casinos went online in 2013, and they were all from New Jersey. Pennsylvania authorized online casinos in 2017 and launched it in 2019. West Virginia, which is well known for its liberal stance on gambling as it’s one of the state’s main sources of jobs, introduced online casinos in 2020. In an effort to increase tax revenue, Michigan opened its online casino market in 2021. Delaware and Connecticut, which both began operations in 2021, have significantly more restricted options for operators and types of wagers.

Sports betting currently has more hype and allure than any other kind of gambling. Since a significant Supreme Court decision in 2018, about half of the states in the country have either begun to offer online sports betting or are getting ready to do so soon.

The realm of internet gaming frequently overlooks online poker. Most politicians place little importance on its legalization because of its slow pace and poor relative profitability for the sites and states. It frequently gets added on to bigger gaming expansions that are simultaneously introducing online casinos and/or sports betting to the state.

The fastest-growing type of internet gambling in the US is daily fantasy sports. Relative to sports betting, online casinos, and online poker, it is permitted in more states since it is a game of skill. According to estimates, 1 percent of the players win 91 percent of the money, demonstrating statistically that skill is the main factor at play. Since the majority of states have laws that expressly forbid games of chance, daily fantasy sports operators exploited these gaps and benefited from the demand for freshly approved sports betting websites.