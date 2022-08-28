Moab Locals Drag 'Obnoxious', 'Good Old Boy' Police Officers As Town Mourns The Murder Of Gabby Petito

As Radar previously reported, a separate eyewitness to Petito and Laundrie's argument claimed he had seen the man hit her in the head with a closed fist.

"I was just driving by in my truck. I saw them at the back of their vehicle," the witness recalled. "They were kind of yelling and then Brian swung at her, I believe it was his left hand ... She fell a little bit into the side of the van. She definitely felt it."

The city later launched an investigation into how the police officers on the scene handled the traffic stop situation. Despite finding the cops made several mistakes, including failing to get a statement from the original 911 caller, one of the officers was later promoted.

The Moab residents exclusively spoke to The Sun.