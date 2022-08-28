'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Slams 'Wild' Assumptions After Her Mother's Hoedown-Themed Birthday Party Is Criticized For Being MAGA-Leaning'

Sweeney, best known for her role as Cassie in HBO's Euphoria, was raised in rural Idaho and lived there until she moved to California to pursue an acting career. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old White Lotus actress opened up about how much her mother supported her aspirations growing up.

"I wouldn't have been able to pursue my dreams without her supporting that decision," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I was 12, 13 years old and my mom and dad gave up everything that they knew for me to be able to pursue my dreams ... I had no connections. I did not come from money...but I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me."