Finally Married: The REAL Reason Why Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Called Off Their First Wedding Nearly 20 Years Ago

The world rejoiced when Jennifer Lopez finally married Ben Affleck during a romantic ceremony in Georgia, but it wasn't the first time they were supposed to say, "I do." The A-list couple was supposed to marry in September 2003 but famously called off their ceremony days before, leaving friends and family scrambling to cancel their last-minute travel plans.

What happened to Bennifer, and why did the pair end their wedding plans with their relationship soon to follow? Radar can reveal family feuds, seating arrangements, and planning nightmares weren't to blame. The reason went much deeper than that.