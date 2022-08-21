Here's To Round 2! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tie The Knot For The Second Time
They said "I Do" again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time in a lavish ceremony on the Last Duel actor's sprawling Georgia estate on Saturday, August 20.
The wedding was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty. Guests were spotted seen wearing all white.
The happy couple — who previously wed in an intimate Las Vegas chapel ceremony in mid-July — planned the big weekend bash for their closest friends and family members to celebrate their relationship with those that missed their first, lowkey nuptials.
The wedding events began on Friday night, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a formal wedding ceremony on Saturday. Affleck and Lopez are also set to end their wedding festivities with a barbeque scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Leading up to the big day, Affleck requested permits for a no-fly zone above the property and security gates were put up several miles down the road from Gone Girl actor's Georgia home. On Saturday, two security guards were seen at the entrance to the estate checking identification and handing out wristbands to arriving guests as a police officer kept careful watch nearby. Work trucks and employees also made their way to the flashy event.
However, two invited guests on Affleck's side of the family did not make it to the wedding. Jennifer Garner and Casey Affleck were noticeably absent from the event. Radar previously learned Garner declined the invitation, but the Batman actor's brother was expected to attend until he was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.
Lopez and Affleck first sparked rumors of romance in the early 2000s before announcing their engagement in 2002. Unfortunately, the pressures of living out their whirlwind romance in the public eye proved too much for the couple and they called it quits in 2004. Nearly two decades later, the exes reconnected and finally said "I do" on Sunday, July 17.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," the Hustlers actress gushed in her newsletter in mid-July. "Best night of our lives."