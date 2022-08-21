Here's To Round 2! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tie The Knot For The Second Time

Leading up to the big day, Affleck requested permits for a no-fly zone above the property and security gates were put up several miles down the road from Gone Girl actor's Georgia home. On Saturday, two security guards were seen at the entrance to the estate checking identification and handing out wristbands to arriving guests as a police officer kept careful watch nearby. Work trucks and employees also made their way to the flashy event.

However, two invited guests on Affleck's side of the family did not make it to the wedding. Jennifer Garner and Casey Affleck were noticeably absent from the event. Radar previously learned Garner declined the invitation, but the Batman actor's brother was expected to attend until he was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.