Gary Busey Charged With 3 Sex Crimes Following Inappropriate 'Touching' Incident At Monster-Mania
Gary Busey has been charged with three crimes connected with complaints received during the Monster-Mania convention last weekend.
Cherry Hill police confirmed the Point Break actor was charged on Friday, August 19, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault. Alongside the sex-related charges, he was also slammed with one count of harassment.
Although very little information has been released regarding the details of the altercations, Cherry Hill police clarified it was related to inappropriate contact of some sort.
"It was about contact," Lt. Robert Scheunemann said in a statement. "It was about touching."
The police also clarified they had received "multiple complaints" from different attendees about the actor's behavior.
The incidents allegedly occurred at a popular, semi-annual, horror-themed convention that took place at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14.
Busey has appeared in a number of B-Movie horror flicks over the years, including The Gingerbread Man, Piranha DD, Maneater and the Sharknado franchise. While attending, the actor took tons of photos and signed hundreds of autographs for fans.
The 78-year-old is also well known for his roles in The Buddy Holly Story, and the movie adaptation of Stephen King's Silver Bullet.
This isn't the first time Busey has been in hot water with authorities. In 1995, his ex-wife, Tiani Warden, called 911 when he collapsed due to cocaine use. Drug charges were filed, but later dropped. Six years later, the actor was booked on domestic abuse related charges in 2001 after Tiani called officers to their L.A. home where police "observed bruises" on her.
Warden and Busey split in 2001 and has been in a long-term relationship with girlfriend, Steffanie Sampson, since 2008. They share a 12-year-old son, Luke Sampson Busey.
It is unclear if the actor is still in New Jersey or if he has returned to his Malibu, California home while he awaits a court date to address the charges.
Neither Busey nor his representatives have made a statement on the incident. The Camden County prosecutor's office also stated they would not be commenting on the situation.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with firsthand information on the situation to contact Cherry Hill Police Department.