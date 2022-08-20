Joe Biden Builds $490K Security Fence Around Luxurious Delaware Beach House As Cost Of Living Continues To Skyrocket

Their family getaway and updates on Biden's fence construction hit headlines the same week the President signed The Inflation Reduction Act into law. The $750 billion bill covers health care, tax and climate related expenses.

"With this law, the American people won and the special interests lost," Biden told to the audience of congressmembers and other politicians at the time. "For a while people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance."

"Today, too often do we confuse noise with substance. Too often we confuse setbacks with defeat," he continued. "Making progress in this country, as big and complicated as ours, clearly, is not easy. It's never been easy. But with unwavering conviction, commitment and patience, progress does come."

New York Post reported the details of Biden's beach home fence.