Retired Justice Gives Back Lavish Gifts From Tom Girardi Nearly Two Years After Erika Jayne Called Out Their Affair

Retired Los Angeles appellate justice, Tricia A. Bigelow, has finally returned the pricey gifts she received during her four-year affair with embattled former lawyer Tom Girardi.

The incident occurred after The Times called her out upon discovering checks Girardi wrote to her back in 2017, including one $5,000 check from his firm's account and one for $10,000 from his and his estranged ex Erika Jayne's shared bank account.