Victim Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Demands 'RHOBH' Star Show Up To Court In $11 Million Battle

The explosion killed his girlfriend. PG&E agreed to pay Ruigomez $11.5 million. He said Girardi failed to pay out the money despite repeated promises.

Back in December 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by his many creditors.

As part of the case, Ruigomez pleaded for the money he was owed not to be discharged. Recently, the federal judge signed off on Girardi’s victim being allowed to go after Jayne personally in court.