President Joe Biden's Family Enjoys Luxurious Vacation Despite Ongoing Federal Probe Into Hunter's Taxes & Finances

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the spotting of Melissa Cohen and Hunter’s daughter Finnegan on Sunday marked a rare appearance as President Biden’s son remains at the center of an ongoing probe into his taxes, finances and allegedly illegal overseas business dealings.

The federal investigation into the embattled first son reportedly reached a “critical stage” on July 21, although lawyer and the former DOJ official Jim Trusty suggested Hunter may take a “generous plea deal” to end the nearly five-year federal investigation into his finances.

“From the reporting that I have read, it seems more like a generous guilty plea is on the horizon, not some sort of sweeping indictment,” Trusty said in July. “It does not take four years to put together a dinky gun case or many of the cases deemed ‘tax cases.”