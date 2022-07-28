'The Big Guy': President Joe Biden Further Implicated In Federal Probe Into Hunter Biden's Business Dealings

Joe Biden was once again referred to as “the big guy” by one of Hunter’s business partners, potentially implicating the current president in the ongoing federal investigation into his son’s taxes, finances, and business dealings, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was initially roped into the federal probe against Hunter Biden in April after it was revealed James Gilliar – one of Hunter’s former business partners – referred to someone as “the big guy” in an email dated March 13, 2017.