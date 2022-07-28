'The Big Guy': President Joe Biden Further Implicated In Federal Probe Into Hunter Biden's Business Dealings
Joe Biden was once again referred to as “the big guy” by one of Hunter’s business partners, potentially implicating the current president in the ongoing federal investigation into his son’s taxes, finances, and business dealings, Radar has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was initially roped into the federal probe against Hunter Biden in April after it was revealed James Gilliar – one of Hunter’s former business partners – referred to someone as “the big guy” in an email dated March 13, 2017.
“10 held by H for the big guy?” Gilliar wrote at the time, referring to a multi-million-dollar deal between Hunter, President Biden’s brother Jim and the Chinese energy company CEFC.
At the time, Gilliar’s email led many investigators, as well as other Hunter's former business partners, to believe the “H” in the email referred to Hunter while “the big guy” referred to President Biden.
Now, according to The Post, new messages have surfaced between Gilliar and an unnamed individual in which Gilliar, for the first time, referred to President Biden directly as “the big guy.”
“[Would] Hunter and/or Joe or Joe’s campaign try to make it ‘Oh, we were never involved…and try to basically make us collateral damage?” the unidentified person asked Gilliar on October 14, 2020 – the same day The Post first revealed they obtained information from Hunter’s abandoned laptop via Rudy Giuliani.
“I don’t see how that would work for them,” Gilliar responded. “I think in the scenario that he wins they would just leave sleeping dogs lie.”
Gilliar added, “If they lose, honestly, I don’t think that the Big Guy really cares about that because he’ll be too busy focusing on all the other s--- he is doing.”
Tony Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy veteran and former business partner to Hunter, claimed in October 2020 that President Biden was not only “the big guy” referred to in the email by Gilliar, but the now-president was also directly “aware of and involved in” the business deal between his son, his brother, and CEFC.
“Thank you for helping my son,” President Biden allegedly told Bobulinski on May 2, 2017, when the four men met for a meeting in connection to the joint venture with CEFC. “My son and my brother trust you emphatically, so I trust you.”
Two weeks after their meeting on May 2, 2017, Gilliar allegedly messaged Bobulinski and reminded him not to mention the then-former vice president’s alleged involvement in Hunter and Jim Biden’s deal with CEFC.
“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” Gilliar wrote, to which Bobulinski replied: “OK they should be paranoid about things.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has been under renewed scrutiny by GOP lawmakers after it was revealed the president had direct knowledge about Hunter’s shady business dealings despite his emphatic denials indicating otherwise.
“[The voicemail] confirms what most Americans already knew: President Biden has been complicit in Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said in June shortly after President Biden was caught red-handed leaving his son a voicemail regarding Hunter’s business ties with a Chinese oil company.
“President Biden has repeatedly denied speaking to Hunter about his business dealings, but the evidence now is insurmountable,” Rep. Biggs continued. “When Republicans take over the House in January, we will thoroughly investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings and President Biden’s participation in his son’s activities.”