Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES To Comment On Hunter Biden's Laptop, Stands By President's Claim He Hasn't Spoken To Son About Business Deals

But not only did Jean-Pierre reiterate President Biden’s claim that he and his 52-year-old embattled son never discussed business, but she also refused to comment on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop.

“From this podium, I am not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop,” Biden’s press secretary told Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

“I cannot comment on any materials from the laptop,” Jean-Pierre said once again, this time after being pressed on the subject by Philip Wegmann, a reporter for Real Clear News.