Corruption Exposed! 128,000 Emails From Hunter Biden's 'Stolen Laptop' Released Online

One damning email included among the thousands of other messages released online Tuesday allegedly contains a conversation between Hunter and the son of a Mexican billionaire from February 2016 in which President Biden’s son admits to giving the recipient’s people access to the White House and the Vice President.

“And I really appreciate you letting me stay at your resort villa…but I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the f------ White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,” Hunter wrote in the shocking email.

“I don’t hear from you for months,” he continued. “I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you.”