Highland Park Shooting Suspect's Home Headed Into Foreclosure, Faced Life On The Streets As Father Owes $200K To Mortgage Company

Crimos' family home in Highwood, Illinois, just minutes away from where the July Fourth shooting took place, has been placed in pre-foreclosure after the mortgage company, Newrez, revealed its owed almost $200,000.

According to public records reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Newrez claimed that $197,939 is owed on the property's 30-year mortgage. The pre-foreclosure was filed in April, just three months before Crimo allegedly opened fire at an Independence Day parade, killing at least 7 people and injuring more than 40 more.