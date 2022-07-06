Verdict Reached In Nipsey Hussle's Murder Trial More Than 3 Years After Rapper's Tragic Death

When the trial began, prosecutors said Holder's attack was calculated and premeditated.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said there was "no doubt" Holder knew he'd kill Hussle, noting they were already acquainted after growing up in the same neighborhood and being a part of the same gang: the Rollin' 60s.

Holder even kicked the rapper in the head before fleeing, McKinney told the jury, arguing that Holder had lingering jealousy and that the "snitching" conversation they had could not have been the primary motive.

"He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it."

Meanwhile, Holder's attorney Aaron Jansen told the jury that Hussle's murder wasn't planned, also claiming Holder didn't mean to shoot the two bystanders, therefore, the charges against his client were excessive.