Nipsey Hussle Murdered In Cold Blood After 'Snitching' Remark: Prosecutors Double Down On Claims 2019 Killing Was Premeditated

McKinney said Holder and Hussle knew each other and grew up in the same neighborhood where they were members of the gang called the Rollin' 60s.

The D.A. said the shooting stemmed from Hussle hearing that Holder was a snitch and needed to "clear that up," according to CBS News.

Not only did he shoot Hussle at least 10 times, Holder allegedly kicked the rapper in the head before fleeing, making the vicious crime even more personal, McKinney told the jury.

Hussle was "shot from literally the bottom of his feet to the top of his head.''