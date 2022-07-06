Highland Park Shooting Suspect 'Seriously Contemplated' Second Attack After July Fourth Massacre

Robert Crimo III, the man suspected of opening fire at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, earlier this week, almost carried out a second attack, Radar has confirmed.

In a shocking development that comes just two days after the 21-year-old suspect was taken into police custody on Monday, Deputy Chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Covelli, revealed that Crimo “seriously contemplated” committing another attack in Madison, Wisconsin, before changing his mind and returning to Illinois.