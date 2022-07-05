Cross-Dressing Killer? Highland Park Shooting Suspect Dressed In Women's Clothing During Parade Attack, Shocking New Details Discovered
Robert "Bobby" Crimo III was dressed in women's clothing when he allegedly fired more than 70 rounds into the Highland Park parade crowd on Monday, Radar has learned.
Shocking new details about Crimo's life have emerged following his arrest for the July Fourth massacre that killed at least six people and injured 24 more.
Crimo, who has been arrested and named the "person of interest," wore clothing from the opposite sex when he allegedly climbed onto a building's rooftop and began firing into the crowd. Police believe he slipped into women's garb to try and conceal his distinctive tattoos and identity. Law enforcement is now calling the shooting a "preplanned" attack.
RadarOnline.com has also discovered that Crimo's first stop after the slaying was his mother's home, where he drove off with her vehicle.
Law enforcement found a second rifle in the car. This outlet can report that police do not believe anyone else was involved. We've learned Crimo legally purchased his rifle in Illinois.
He was unemployed and lived in an apartment behind his parents' home after losing his job at Panera Bread during the pandemic.
Crimo supported Donald Trump and had a side gig as a Spotify rapper with more than 16,000 listeners. He glamorized shootings and weapons in his rap videos.
Police arrested Crimo on Monday at 6:30 PM after an 8-hour manhunt. He was finally located in Lake Forest, just 8 miles away from where the shooting took place.
His uncle spoke out about the incident, claiming Crimo showed "no signs of violence" before the attack.
"I'm heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken. There were no signs that I saw that would make him do this. He’s a quiet kid. He’s usually on his own. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself," Paul Crimo told CNN.
He also detailed what Crimo was doing on Sunday night, just hours before the massacre.
"Everything was as normal," he insisted, adding that his nephew was playing on his computer.
"We are good people here, and to have this is devastating. I’m so heartbroken for all the families who lost their lives," Paul stated.
Crimo is sitting behind bars and awaiting his first court appearance. He has not been charged.