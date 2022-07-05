Kel Mitchell's Ex-Wife Claims She Caught Nick Cannon Wearing Her Cheer Uniform & Dancing For Actor After 'He Cheated On Me'
Kel Mitchell's ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, has dragged Nick Cannon into her post-split drama, Radar has learned, by making surprising claims about the TV personality.
Hampton uploaded a "story-time" about the Wild 'N Out host and her former flame via TikTok, telling her followers "you can definitely be blinded by love."
"Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex husband #kelmitchell to cheer him up, because he cheated on me!" she alleged in the caption of her video.
She also insinuated Mitchell was an absentee dad in another TikTok video.
She and the All That star were married from 1999 to 2005. Mitchell and Hampton share two daughters together, Lyric and Allure.
He now has two more children: daughter Wisdom and son Honor with his current wife, Asia Lee, whom he's been married to since 2012.
Mitchell, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon in the '90s, previously spoke out about his past love life in late 2021, revealing he went on a celibacy journey at one point.
"What I had to do was, I literally mentioned every woman that I had been having sex with … I forgave them and forgave myself," Mitchell told Page Six.
"After I said all their names they were released, I released my name from them, I released my spirit from them," he added. "I was in my 20s at the time and it was just a freeing experience. Like, I literally felt new. And then that’s when I decided I’m going to be celibate. It made me realize, like a lot of the relationships it was all just sex."
Last year, he also dropped a new book Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith, in which Mitchell opened up about the peaks and pitfalls of life in the spotlight.
"I had to literally crawl back to where I needed to be, but in those low times, I found a lot in myself … and that's why I wrote this book because of those low times."