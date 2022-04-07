It's Over: SNL's Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Split After Nearly 15 Years Together
It's a wrap. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have called it quits after nearly 15 years together.
The couple quietly separated more than a year ago, a new report reveals, and are amicably coparenting their daughters, Georgia and Gianna, post-split. As for what led to the breakup, sources say they just "grew apart." Neither have filed for divorce yet, although it's expected.
These days, the comedian, 43, has been busy working on his show Kenan in Los Angeles while Christina is reportedly residing in the Big Apple. It seems he is going back and forth between L.A. and NYC, as he was spotted at a Knicks game just a few weeks ago.
Christina previously appeared on Mini Supreme in 2015 and works as an interior designer. Fortunately, the exes are said to still be "great friends" following 11 years of marriage.
Kenan and Christina met in their late teens and wed in November 2011, saying their "I do's" in the Arctic Room of the George Aquarium in Atlanta.
"[They're] very happy. They've lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends," an insider told Us Weekly after they tied the knot with Nick Cannon in attendance during their nuptials. "She was thrilled and a beautiful bride."
The now-exes were introduced by talent manager Danny Estrada.
Kenan is known for being the longest-running cast member on the NBC comedy sketch show SNL, having joined the show in 2003 following his appearance on Nickelodeon's All That from 1994 to 1999. He and costar Kel Mitchell, who performed in countless skits together over the years, even had their own successful spinoff, Kenan & Kel, from 1996 to 2000. Kenan and Kel also famously appeared in their own feature film together, Good Burger, in 1997.
In March, Kenan celebrated a milestone in his career, reflecting on his very first SNL appearance back in 2003 to now — reaching 1500 sketches on the show.
"Beyond blessed!! 1500?!" he wrote in March. "@nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that's helped me get to this amazing milestone!!!"