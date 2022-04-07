It's Over: SNL's Kenan Thompson & Wife Christina Evangeline Split After Nearly 15 Years Together

Kenan is known for being the longest-running cast member on the NBC comedy sketch show SNL, having joined the show in 2003 following his appearance on Nickelodeon's All That from 1994 to 1999. He and costar Kel Mitchell, who performed in countless skits together over the years, even had their own successful spinoff, Kenan & Kel, from 1996 to 2000. Kenan and Kel also famously appeared in their own feature film together, Good Burger, in 1997.

In March, Kenan celebrated a milestone in his career, reflecting on his very first SNL appearance back in 2003 to now — reaching 1500 sketches on the show.

"Beyond blessed!! 1500?!" he wrote in March. "@nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that's helped me get to this amazing milestone!!!"