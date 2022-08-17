Judge Defends Sydney Sweeney Against ‘Misogynistic’ Attack After Actress’ Explicit Scenes Were Used Against Her
A Los Angeles judge came to Sydney Sweeney’s defense after her decision to shoot explicit scenes on camera was brought up in court, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the lawsuit brought by a swimsuit company LA Collective against Sweeney went off in court this week.
LA Collective sued Sweeney accusing her of backing out of a planned collaboration. The company said the actress agreed to launch a line called “Somewhere” with them in 2021.
However, they said despite an oral agreement being in place Sweeney backed out of the deal at the last minute. LA Collective said they spent a ton of money and time on the project and believe they lost around $3 million.
Sweeney and her powerhouse attorney Andrew Brettler fired back at the suit claiming the actress backed out for good reason. They said Sweeney started to look into the company during negotiations for the deal.
This is where she claimed to have found out the company had an F rating with the Better Business Bureau and had a “reputation for scamming its customers, business associates, and creditors alike.”
Brettler argued Sweeney had every right to back out of the deal which had yet to be finalized. She moved to dismiss several claims from the suit.
In response, LA Collective filed a nasty motion demanding Sweeney be shut down. They called the actress a “B Movie” star who appeared in mostly sex scenes.
“The internet is also replete with videos and pictures of Sweeney naked and engaging in activity that appeals to the prurient interest. Since she is obviously not ready for prime time and may never be, Sweeney needed to supplement her income by launching a swimwear line that she could promote by wearing the products on her television show,” the motion read.
“Sweeney now claims for the first time she would suffer reputational damage due to her association with [LA Collective] if she proceeds with the deal, which is why she pulled out,” LA Collective wrote. “It is hard to understand how she would suffer any more reputation damage than what she has already incurred as a result of her pornographic videos and salacious internet depictions, which were entirely self-inflicted wounds.”
Sweeney and Brettler said the attempts to reduce the actress to nothing more than a "harlot" were “disgusting and offensive to women.”
During the recent hearing, the judge didn’t hold back his thoughts on LA Collective’s remarks about Sweeney. He said the comments “border on reportable and evidence a gross bias that is unbecoming of counsel or the legal profession.”
The judge warned LA Collective’s lawyer that the “sort of misogynistic mud-slinging that has been going on will stop and it will stop now.”
“The Court is not swayed by those arguments except that it gives the Court the impression that the party making the argument is doing so because it knows that its legal and factual position is bankrupt and that counsel are unethically attempting to sway the Court by an appeal to passion and prejudice,” the order read.
The judge also warned Brettler to avoid attacking LA Collective in future filings.
The court then dismissed several of the claims against Sweeney but allowed the company to amend their lawsuit. The court said the evidence presented did not show Sweeney did anything wrong.
“To the extent that [LA Collective] is alleging a promise to agree, it is allegedly made in various emails attached to the complaint. The Court has read those emails and there is no such promise—let alone a clear and unambiguous one,” the order read.
LA Collective has 30 days to amend the complaint and fix the issues.