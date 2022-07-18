Sydney Sweeney Fires Back At ‘Shoddy’ Swimsuit Company Suing Her After Backing Out Of Negotiations

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has shot back at a swimsuit company who accused her of screwing up a deal that would have made them $3 million —calling them “disreputable” in court, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sweeney’s powerhouse attorney Andrew Brettler called the company “disreputable.” He said LA Collective “has earned itself an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau and has a reputation for scamming its customers, business associates, and creditors alike.”