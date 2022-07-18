Herschel Walker's 22-Year-Old Son Gets Into Altercation With Starbucks Barista Days After Fight With Singer Kehlani

Besides “going off” about the Starbucks barista and their exchange over the straw, Christian also slammed Starbucks itself and criticized the corporation over their worries about “social justice and the climate.”

“Starbucks…instead of worrying about social justice and the climate, maybe worry about the crime and the policies in blue cities and blue states that cause your store to not even be able to function properly.”

“Focus a little more on that, than telling your employees to yell at customers who grab straws,” he emphasized.