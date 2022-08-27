Brian Laundrie Hit Gabby Petito With A 'Closed Fist' Before Moab Police Traffic Stop, New Eyewitness Claims

Two weeks after Moab cops let the young couple go after responding to the caller's domestic abuse concerns, the rising social media influencer was killed near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her body was not discovered until weeks later on Friday, September 19.

As Radar previously reported, Laundrie confessed to the horrific crime in a journal entry discovered after his own death.

"I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked," he wrote. "I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy."

Chandler spoke to The Sun about the domestic dispute between Petito and Laundrie.