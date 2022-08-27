Hugh Hefner's Sad Last Days Exposed! Playboy Founder Hid Cancer Diagnosis For Months Before His Death

Late Playboy boss Hugh Hefner was reportedly dying from cancer months before his eventual passing in September 2017, Radar has learned.

According to an insider close to the late 91-year-old media mogul, “Hef [was] deteriorating rapidly. He also stopped eating, which [was] a sure sign the end [was] near.

“His doctors [said] it [was] just a matter of time,” a pal told RadarOnline.com in May 2017 – four months before Hugh’s passing. “The verdict [was that] it [would] be a miracle if he lasted more than three weeks.”