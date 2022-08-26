Inside Hugh Hefner’s Playboy House Of Horrors: Cruel Abuse, Filth, Drugs & Kinky rituals

HE LIVED IN FILTH

Hefner supposedly lived the perfect bachelor life in a glitzy mansion pampered by a bevy of sexy “bunny” bedmates — but that swingin’ image covered a sleazy dark side of abuse, twisted rituals, and stinking dog doo! In bombshell confessions, Hef’s former live-in harem members broke their silence to reveal the 22-bedroom Los Angeles manor was a foul pigsty — filled with stained mattresses — where the Playboy magazine founder’s dogs dumped poo on the worn-out carpets and women were caged like prisoners, forced to perform weird bedroom rituals!

Holly Madison said Hef, who died at 91 in 2017, had freaky fetishes, including dressing female companions in the same flannel pajamas he wore and pleasuring himself while watching the girls kiss each other! Amazingly, Holly describes sex with Hef as quick without “intimacy” or kissing and “so brief that I can’t even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine.” Another Hef party pal, Kendra Wilkinson, says “I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive those nights.” The saggy old stud was also an abusive creep.

Holly recalls the magazine publisher brutally humiliating her for wearing red lipstick, saying “you look old, hard and cheap.” She was so hurt, “I went to my room and cried myself to sleep.” While the bon vivant gave the gals a weekly $1,000 allowance on Fridays, he always let them know they were under his thumb. Izabella St. James recalls that “Hef would always bring up anything he wasn’t happy about” while handing out the cash. In particular, he’d scold girls for their “lack of sexual participation in the ‘parties’ in his bedroom,” she says. If a gal displeased him, she didn’t get paid.

“He used it as a weapon,” she says. Kendra felt like a prisoner. While they could go out, they had to be home by 9 PM. She recalls texts from friends saying: “Having so much fun in Vegas. Partying with all these football players. Wish you were here!’’ Having a car was also taboo. Girlfriends had to borrow one from Hef’s fleet.