Revealed: Hugh Hefner's Ex-Girlfriend Holly Madison Says Sleeping With Playboy Founder Was 'Gross' & A 'Chore'
Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Holly Madison, recently described sleeping with the late Playboy founder as “gross” in a new podcast alongside her fellow ex-playmate Bridget Marquardt, Radar has learned.
In the first episode of their new podcast, Girls Next Level, both Madison and Marquardt shared their experiences sleeping with Hefner – with Madison not only describing the experience as “gross” but also saying it felt like a “chore” that needed to get done.
“None of the females were into it, like sorry to burst the bubble,” Madison, now 42-years-old and who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, said in the podcast’s first episode that premiered on Monday.
“We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we'll get kicked out of the house,” she explained. “And everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible.”
Even more surprising is the fact that, according to Madison, Hefner would “stay still during sex” and “wouldn’t move” like a “bump on the log in the middle of the bed.”
Marquardt, now 48-years-old and who dated Hefner from 2002 to 2009, also opened up about her experiences dating and sleeping with the late Playboy founder years before he passed away in September 2017.
According to Marquardt, sleeping with Hefner was “disappointing and embarrassing” because the sex “only lasted about a minute.”
“We walked in and it was just a disaster in there,” Marquardt said, describing the first time she slept with Hefner. “The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing porn. There’s just so much junk and vibrators all over the bed.”
“Imagine thinking you’re this big player and you're bringing all these girls home, and your room looks like s---,” Madison added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Madison and Marquardt’s new podcast about their time dating Hugh Hefner and being Playboy playmates comes months after Madison took part in another project – Secrets of Playboy – which focused on the late Playboy founder and his infamous Holmby Hills, Los Angeles mansion.
In Secrets of Playboy, an A&E docuseries that premiered in January, Madison shared the trauma she endured while living with Hefner from 2001 to 2008.
"The reason I think the [Playboy] Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy," she explained.
"You started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media — he's just a nice man,’” she added.
Hefner passed away at the Playboy Mansion on September 27, 2017, due to sepsis brought on by an E. coli infection. The Playboy founder was 91.