Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Holly Madison, recently described sleeping with the late Playboy founder as “gross” in a new podcast alongside her fellow ex-playmate Bridget Marquardt, Radar has learned.

In the first episode of their new podcast, Girls Next Level, both Madison and Marquardt shared their experiences sleeping with Hefner – with Madison not only describing the experience as “gross” but also saying it felt like a “chore” that needed to get done.