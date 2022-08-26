Australian Woman Sues Psychiatrist For Approving Male Gender Transition, Leaving Her 'Devastated' She Can't Have Kids

Langadinos said they met when she was 19 back in May 2010. They were connected via her endocrinologist to discern if gender reassignment was a possibility.

A referral letter from Professor Ann Conway said it "seemed likely" Langadinos had "true gender dysphoria," according to a statement of claim filed in the NSW Supreme Court in May.

Conway pointed out that she was "very young" and "clearly" needed "thorough psychiatric work-up before embarking on hormone treatment."