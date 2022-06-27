Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Out 'Narcissist' Brian Laundrie, Doesn't Believe 'Merciful' Kill After 8-Page Confession Is Released
Gabby Petito's mother made it clear that she doesn't believe Brian Laundrie's story about why he killed her daughter. Nichole Schmidt is "fed up" with Laundrie controlling the narrative, claiming he murdered his 22-year-old fiancée because he thought it was "merciful," Radar has learned.
Gabby's mom made her feelings known when she took to social media on Monday, reposting a message about narcissists that was clearly aimed at Brian.
"Narcissists will rewrite history to escape accountability," Nichole's post read. "You are not crazy." She also included several hashtags reading "the truth will be revealed," "selfish," "we won't stop," "cowards," and "justice for Gabby."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brian's confession letter was released, in which he claimed she fell into the water and he rescued her. According to Brian, when he pulled her out of the creek she was badly injured — so he decided to end her life.
"I don't know the extent of Gabby's ingerys [sic] only that she was in extreme pain,” he detailed in the letter.
“I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her," Brian continued.
OK! Magazine released the letter in full, explaining his version of Gabby's last moments. He also begged, "do not make this harder" for his family. "This occurred as an unexpected tragedy," Brian claimed.
"Rushing back to our car trying to cross the streams of spread creek before it got too dark to see, to [sic] cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold. We had just came from the blazing hot National Parks in Utah," he explained.
"The temperature had dropped to freezing and she was soaking wet. I carried her as far as I could down the stream towards the car, stumbling exhausted in shock, when my knees buckled and knew I couldn’t safely carry her. I started a fire and spooned her as close to the heat, she was so thin, had already been freezing too long. I couldn’t at the time realize that I should’ve started a fire first but I wanted her out of the cold back to the car. From where I started the fire I had no idea how far the car might be," Brian said.
"When I pulled Gabby out of the water she couldn’t tell me what hurt. She had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger. Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt but she was freezing, shaking violently, while carrying her she continually made sounds of pain, laying next to her she said little lapsing between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain. She would fall asleep and I would shake her awake fearing she shouldn’t close her eyes if she had a concussion," he shared.
"She would wake in pain start the whole painful cycle again while furious that I was the one waking her. She wouldn’t let me try to cross the creek, thought like me that this fire would go out in her sleep and she’d freeze," he alleged, which is when he killed her.
Gabby's body was found in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming on September 19. She had been strangled to death during a cross-country road trip with Brian. Gabby also suffered "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck."
As for Brian, his remains were discovered at the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida, on October 20. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
He premeditated his suicide in the confession letter.
"I rushed home to spend any time I had left with my family. I wanted to drive north and let James or TJ kill me but I wouldn’t want them to spend time in jail over my mistake, even though I’m sure they would have liked to. I am ending my life not because of a fear of punishment but rather because I cant stand to live another day without her. I’ve lost out whole future together, every moment we could have cherished. Im sorry for everyones loss. Please do not make life harder for my family, they lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I'm sorry," Brian said.
"I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy," he added.
Gabby's parents are suing Brian's mom and father for $100 million. They claim Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son murdered Gabby and withheld the information during the crucial timeframe of her murder and the manhunt.