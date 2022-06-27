Gabby Petito's Mom Calls Out 'Narcissist' Brian Laundrie, Doesn't Believe 'Merciful' Kill After 8-Page Confession Is Released

“I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her," Brian continued.

OK! Magazine released the letter in full, explaining his version of Gabby's last moments. He also begged, "do not make this harder" for his family. "This occurred as an unexpected tragedy," Brian claimed.

"Rushing back to our car trying to cross the streams of spread creek before it got too dark to see, to [sic] cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold. We had just came from the blazing hot National Parks in Utah," he explained.