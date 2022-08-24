Outrage After Moab Police Officer Who BUNGLED Gabby Petito Traffic Stop Is PROMOTED To Detective

One of the two officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie during a traffic stop one month before Petito’s murder has been made a detective in Utah, Radar has confirmed.

The surprising development, which has caused outrage online and across the nation, came nearly one year after Petito was first reported missing and later found murdered in Teton County, Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest on September 19, 2021.