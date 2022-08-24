How Long-Suffering Jennifer Put Up With Sly's Other Women: From Sophia Loren To Angie Everhart & Even Toe-Sucking Duchess Fergie!

Fergie, 32 at the time, was said to be smitten with the muscular superstar after meeting at a Beverly Hills party tossed in her honor by their mutual friend, studio mogul Marvin Davis. Sly said, "I was shocked when she told me: 'I've watched all your films and been a big admirer of yours for a long time.'

"The next thing I knew, our conversation was so relaxed that I felt like we'd known each other for a long time.

"She loves laughing and telling jokes - but she also loves to talk about art, theater and sports. We both love polo and we enjoy sharing our riding experiences.

“I'd expected her to be snobbish. But she was warm and friendly. It was a magic evening for both of us. Who would ever have thought that Rocky could fall for royal!"