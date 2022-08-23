Sly Stallone’s Incredible Own Love Story: How Brigitte Nielsen Stabbed Him In The Heart, He Coldly Dumped Jennifer Flavin For Angie Everhart (Via Fed Ex!) Then Won Her Back

Sylvester Stallone went down on bended knee as he begged Jennifer Flavin to take him back — and the love-struck model agreed to give him another chance.

Sly had coldly dumped Jennifer via Fed Ex letter 15 months ago and dated a string of beauties, even getting engaged to model Angie Everhart.

But after he ditched Angie and poured out his heart to Jennifer, she forgave the superstar for humiliating her.

Sly, 48, wooed 26-year-old Jennifer with a vengeance — sending her bouquets of beautiful flowers and besieging her with romantic calls.