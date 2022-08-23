'He Owes Her!' Kate Gosselin's Lawyer Fires Back At Ex Jon's Claims She Took $100K From Their Kids' Accounts

Jon said Kate "produced no paperwork" on how she planned to pay the $100,000 back, further blasting her as a hypocrite for claiming she is saving "her children's money when she's actually been stealing from them," he alleged in a bombshell interview with The Sun.

"It makes me feel disgusted," he declared. "There's been no remorse from her at all. Now they're 18, she thinks she can get away scott-free."

Court documents showed the Kate Plus 8 star admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from two of her kids' trusts, but she said it was "to survive."