Spotted! Kate Gosselin Shows Off Gym-Toned Body On Rare Outing After Ex Jon Claims She 'Alienated' Him From Their Kids

Kate has seemingly been enjoying her private life after relocating to the state from Pennsylvania.

The former reality star now works as a nurse after being granted a "multi-state license" from the North Carolina Board of Nursing in June 2021. It expires in March 2023.

Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden, all 18, have been staying with their mom while twins Mady and Cara, 21, have been away at their respective colleges in New York.

As for 18-year-old Hannah and Collin, they have been residing with their dad Jon Gosselin back in Pennsylvania.