15 People — 14 Students And A Teacher — Gunned Down In Texas Elementary School Shooting
A teenage gunman in Texas killed 14 students and a teacher inside an elementary school in Texas, officials said.
On Tuesday, a gunman went inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He said 14 students and a teacher were killed. He did not provide ages for the victim.
The shooter was also killed, Abbott said.
Hospital officials said that as of mid-afternoon, 13 children were taken to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the shooting. Two of the people who arrived at the hospital were dead.
Two of the children brought to the hospital have been transferred to other facilities and another is awaiting transfer, hospital officials said.
Another hospital said it was treating a child and a 66-year-old woman who was in critical condition.
The name of the shooter has not been released.
“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” the school district posted on social media.
The shooting happened days before the students were to recess for summer break.