'Disgusting & Morally Wrong': Jon Gosselin Accuses Ex Kate Of 'Stealing' Money From Their Kids As Post-Custody Drama Rages On

This came after the Gosselins set up a trust account for the kids to keep their earnings protected until they were of age.

Jon said he noticed something was up after reviewing bank statements from Hannah and Collin's trust accounts. The TLC personality-turned-DJ claimed he saw a large sum of money was gone after being granted sole custody of the two children in 2018.

In a previous court filing, Kate said the funds she "borrowed" were used to "meet her and the children's [living] expenses," according to The Sun, which interviewed Jon.