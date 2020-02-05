Life After Kate: Collin Gosselin Involved In Strict Military Program, Jon Reveals

February 5, 2020 @ 13:06PM
Collin Gosselin Involved In Strict Military ProgramJon Gosselin/Instagram
Photo Credit: Kate Gosselin/Instagram; Jon Gosselin/Instagram
Reality TV
Jon Gosselin has revealed his once-troubled son, Collin, has joined an ROTC military program.

It’s been a little over a year since Collin was released from a Pennsylvania facility after his mom, Kate Gosselin, accused him of “behavioral issues.”

The 15-year-old sextuplet spent three years in an unnamed facility with barely any contact with the rest of his family.

It was only when Jon fought to obtain sole custody of Collin that he was granted permission to visit his son on rare occasions, before eventually being able to take him home to Reading, PA in December 2019.

Since then, Collin appears to be thriving, having lost a significant amount of weight and getting into shape.

In a new podcast First Class Fatherhood, Jon indicated to fans that he’s thrilled about Collin now entering a military-style organization.

“Colin is in JROTC – so he stays pretty active,” the proud dad said.

JROTC stands for Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps. While it is not mandatory to go into the military after attending the JROTC program, it does give an individual an advantage if they were involved. In addition, the program is taught by former military servicemen.

