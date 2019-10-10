Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jon Gosselin 'Furious' With TLC For 'Illegally Filming' His Kids Without Work Permits

Jon Gosselin 'Furious' With TLC For 'Illegally Filming' His Kids Without Work Permits

Jon Gosselin 'Furious' With TLC For 'Illegally Filming' His Kids Without Work Permits Court said putting his and Kate's children on TV wasn't 'in their best interest.'

Jon Gosselin is “furious” after TLC went against a court order banning his children from being filmed on his ex-wife’s reality show Kate Plus 8.

The network aired a special episode of the show last week despite allegedly not having the legal paperwork in place.

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious. They didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big business and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right,” Jon, 42, said in an interview with DailyMailTV.

“The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex wife and TLC had other ideas.”

“They put profits and ratings ahead of the well being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

In 2018 the Department of Labor denied filming permits to the crew and a judge also ruled that it was not in the “best interests” of the couple’s eight children to allow them to be on camera.

Network execs ignored the order however, and continued to film at their Pennsylvania home and on location in North Carolina.

Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15, were filmed while their other kids Mady and Cara, 19, are away at college and the last two 15-year-old’s, Collin and Hannah, are living with Jon at this time and were thus not filmed.

Eight applications for a Minor in a Performance permits were submitted to the the Pennsylvania Bureau of Labor Law Compliance signed by Kate in 2018.

According to DailyMailTV, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Labor Law Compliance contacted an attorney for TLC on June 5, 2018 and said it had completed a review of the applications and will not provide entertainment permits for any of the Gosselin children.

“There are serious questions about whether Kate Gosselin has the legal authority to agree to have her children filmed as part of this reality television program.”

The Bureau also told the network Jon, who shares joint legal custody of the kids with Kate, had contacted them and told them he was not giving permission for the children to be filmed.

Jon, 42, told the outlet that Kate and the network appealed the decision and the Bureau sent the case to the courts.

A judge then upheld the decision but on further appeal the case was sent to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Jon says Kate’s “narcissism” and “greed” is to blame for her decision to defy court orders, adding he believes TLC will solve the issue by just paying any fine they’re hit with in the matter.

“They literally don’t care. They’ll pay the fine. So what’s that tell people…that big business will do whatever they want to do because they have the money to pay all the fines.”

“This is all about money. This is a fiduciary thing. This has nothing to do with anything else other than Kate’s lifestyle, not the kids’ lifestyle.

Go get a job. Support your own family. It’s disgusting. My kids work for her lifestyle.” he said.

“Kate does nothing. Zero. Absolutely nothing.”