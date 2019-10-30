Jon Reveals Collin & Hannah ‘Probably’ Won’t See Mom Kate For Holidays ‘Right now it’s very volatile,’ the former reality dad reveals of the situation.

Bah humbug!

Jon Gosselin has dropped the bombshell that his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and 15-year-old son Collin, who live with him, will “probably not” see their mom Kate Gosselin over the holidays.

“Right now it’s very volatile,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 reality dad, 42, revealed to In Touch in an exclusive interview at the Oct. 25 Victoria’s Voice event presented by the Victoria Siegel Foundation and Greenspoon Marder LLP at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

“We’re going back to court real soon but it’s just for ancillary things,” a frustrated Jon continued, adding, “I always say that like every interview, ‘Oh, we’re going back to court.’ It’s been 11 years. You’d think it would end one day but it doesn’t; it’s just over and over again.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jon gained permanent custody of his daughter Hannah, 15, and temporary custody of his son Collin, also 15, in 2018.

And while the two seem to get along well with their dad, the situation is touch-and-go with his other kids — 18-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady and 15-year-olds Leah, Aaden, Alexis and Joel.

“It’s supposed to be up to them,” Jon said of who decides when he or Kate, 44, get to see their kids. “If Hannah really wants to go, I just drop her off or Kate comes to pick her up or whatever. There’s no … I can’t control that. And that’s the way it should be.”

Jon also said his relationship with twins Cara and Mady has suffered the most.

“I text them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever,” he explained. “Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives. I know they’re happy.”