Monster Mom Kate Gosselin Bans Troubled Collin From Seeing His Siblings, Jon Claims 'There is no contact between them,' the former reality dad reveals.

Jon Gosselin is baring all in a new podcast First Class Fatherhood, claiming his ex wife, Kate Gosselin, has banned their son Collin from seeing his siblings.

During the episode, host Alec Lace asked the former Jon and Kate Plus Eight dad, 42, how the relationships were between his and Kate’s 15-year-old sextuplets.

“Tumultuous,” he replied.

Jon currently has custody of Hannah and Collin, while their siblings, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden, live with Kate.

“There is no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” Jon claimed. “There is contact between Hannah and the other siblings. So the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jon gained sole custody of both Hannah and Collin in 2018. Twins Cara and Madelyn, 19, went off to live at college last fall.

Jon explained on the podcast that he is hoping to reunite the children with therapy and through their Guardian Ad Litem — a third party that acts as an additional parent and has direct access to the judge.

“The Guardian Ad Litem is trying to alleviate that. And I’m trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah’s therapist,” Jon said. “So that therapist can talk to the other siblings and try to find some common ground, because I think it’s super important.”

Despite the many legal struggles Jon has faced in terms of custody, he told podcast host Lace that he has no intentions of giving up on the rest of his children.

“What my attorney’s and hers decided is, custody is left up to my children,” Jon revealed. “So if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to go live with dad, it’s up to them.”

Jon’s main concern is having his children still estranged from him when they reach adulthood.

“They’re going to be 18 in two years, so it’s going to be quite difficult,” the former reality star explained. “What I’m waiting for is my two kids who live with me — when they drive — they have every right to drive to their siblings’ school and pick the kids up and Kate can’t stop them. I’m hoping that will break down a lot of tension between the siblings.”

Hannah and Collin are set to turn 16 in May and will be legally allowed to obtain driver’s licenses.

As Radar readers know, the Gosselin family situation took a turn for the worst when Jon and Kate made the decision to divorce in 2009.

After an alleged violent incident, Collin, who had been living with Kate at the time, was sent away to an unnamed facility in 2015 for alleged behavioral issues.