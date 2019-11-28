Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Family Divided! Jon Gosselin Spends Thanksgiving With 2 Kids Amid Kate Feud Doting dad takes Collin and Hannah on tropical vacation for the holiday.

Family divided!

Jon Gosselin spent Thanksgiving with two of his children on a tropical vacation amid his latest feud with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, and RadarOnline.com has the photos showing the split brood.

“Hello from our family vacay in St. Croix!!!” Jon, 42, wrote as a caption for a photo of him with two of his sextuplets – Collin and Hannah.

The two children live full-time with Jon while the other six children remain with their mother Kate.

Jon and the children were snapped by his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, who also posted a photo of a large group together, writing: “Family dinner.”

The 15-year-olds were also photographed by Colleen holding tiny puppies on St. Croix and she captioned the smiling photo: “They want to bring them home.”

An insider told In Touch magazine that Jon “hates” not being with all eight of his children, but he isn’t going to “let that get in the way of him enjoying quality time with Collin and Hannah.”

“Jon doesn’t really care what [his ex-wife] Kate has to say anymore. He took his girlfriend Colleen, who he refers to as drama-free, a deliberate jab at Kate,” an insider said. “He heard that some of the kids were jealous that they didn’t get to go, but that’s out of his hands, for now anyway.”

Jon spoke out recently about his bitter relationship with his ex.

Appearing on the Dr. Oz show, he was asked if he believed Kate was an “unfit mother.”

“I believe her belief system is skewed,” Jon said.

“I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions. She fought to have these kids. I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

In September, Jon alleged that Kate had psychologically manipulated their children into hating him. He also contended the reality star abused their son Collin, claiming she locked him away in a mental health facility.

At that time, Jon told DailyMail TV, “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.” Dr. Oz asked Jon if he noticed Kate changing while they did the family reality TV show. Jon said, “I didn’t really notice those personality disorders till after filming, fame and money and I think fame is worse than money.”

With custody of Hannah and Collin, Jon has been adamant about keeping them off television but not off his social media.

On his birthday he posted a photo and wrote: “I love Colleen and my family and all my close friends.”

