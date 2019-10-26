Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jon Gosselin ‘On Top Of The World' With Galpal Colleen Conrad After Battle With Kate

Jon Gosselin ‘On Top Of The World' With Galpal Colleen Conrad After Battle With Kate See the romantic couple hit a Las Vegas charity event.

Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad are still going strong!

The lovebirds spent Friday night, October 25 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort where they attended the Victoria’s Voice – An Evening To Save Lives Gala.

The couple beamed with joy. While they posed for professional photos, they also documented their night with a selfie that was posted on Jon’s Instagram account.

Next to a picture of the pair standing below the fancy roof of the resort, the caption read, “Vegas!!! Vegas!!! Btw, cheers everyone. Penthouse, on top of the world!!!”

As Radar readers know, Jon’s shot to fame came with former wife Kate. The two documented their lives on their hit TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

But in 2009, their marriage came to an end, as did their reality show.

Though their relationship was irreparable at the time, Jon recently claimed that TLC offered him $1 million to lie about his marriage and stay with Kate for another two seasons!

Despite the generous offer, he told DailyMailTV he was not willing to “live a lie” for the cameras.

“I left the show so my children would never have to relive our divorce. That’s it,” Jon said. “I could have made millions of dollars if I would’ve just continued, took their offer and stayed married for two years.”

“And I probably wouldn’t even be sitting here today. But I couldn’t live with myself. I couldn’t live a lie,” he added.

Jon shared that the network didn’t agree with his request to leave the show, but he did, and was sued for $1.5 million for breach of contract. He ended up settling for $200,000.

The former couple initially had joint custody over their eight children, but after a judge allowed the kids to decide where they wanted to live, Collin and Hannah moved in with Jon. The two eldest are currently college students and the remaining six live with Kate.

Amid his ongoing disagreements with his ex-wife, the former reality star has found happiness with his girlfriend Colleen and they have been inseparable.

Now trim and fit looking Jon has often told fans how much he loves her.

Check out photos of the two at last night’s charity event in Vegas!