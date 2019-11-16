Jon Gosselin is blasting his ex-wife Kate in a shocking new interview. The former reality star has opened up to Dr. Oz in an episode set to air on Monday and a preview clip has been released. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the ex- Jon & Kate Plus 8 dad, 42, divorced Kate, 44, in 2009 and then was involved in a bitter custody battle with her.

Two of the couple’s eight children, Hannah and Collin, 15, now live with Jon and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The other six reside with Kate. When Dr. Oz asked Gosselin if he truly believes that Kate is an “unfit mother,” Jon replied, “I believe her belief system is skewed.”

He explained, “I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions. She fought to have these kids. I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.” In September, Jon alleged that Kate had psychologically manipulated their children into hating him. He also contended the reality star abused their son Collin, claiming she locked him away in a mental health facility.

At that time, Jon told DailyMail TV, “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.” Dr. Oz asked Jon if he noticed Kate changing while they did the family reality TV show. Jon said, “I didn’t really notice those personality disorders till after filming, fame and money and I think fame is worse than money.”

He elaborated, “Fame’s different only because fame, things are given to you, you’re held to a higher standard, you’re put on a pedestal, the attention, and it’s almost like a drug like an addiction, and once you have that and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people are just it feeds and feeds and feeds.” Jon said of leaving the TV show amid his split from Kate, “I literally hung a sign on my gate saying, if any crew members show up, I’ll have you arrested for trespassing. They sued me for breach of contract. I pretty much bankrupted myself.

“But I did for moral reasons, obviously. I’ve spent $1.7 million in lawyer fees, from when TLC sued me and my divorce.” Jon claimed, “Kate on the other hand, TLC paid for her attorneys in the lawsuit and for her divorce. So I financed it by myself and she was financed by the network. I didn’t understand at first why. But now I understand why. All she wanted was legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle. See, it gets all warped. That’s fame now, see? It just twists things around.” As fans know, Jon agreed to a 10-year gag order as part of the couple’s divorce and custody deal in 2009.

Now that the gag order has been lifted, Jon has said he wants to “set the record straight.” Kate has decided to stay quiet, not commenting on Jon’s interviews. But in an Instagram post last month, she showed followers her proud mama bear side, posting a photo of daughters Mady and Cara and writing in a caption, “I love these kids fiercely….Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them.”

Kate has been looking for love lately on a new reality show. A slimmed down and fit looking Jon is pursuing his successful DJ career and is in a committed relationship with girlfriend Colleen. He frequently posts loving photos of the two of them.

Jon wrote on his birthday earlier this year, “I love Colleen and my family and all my close friends.”