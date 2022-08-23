Leaked White House Letter Proves Biden Administration Knew FBI Wanted Access To Classified Material In Boxes At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

President Joe Biden requested the National Archives let the FBI look at materials taken from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home months before the agency raided the ex-president’s Florida property, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking development was made on Monday night after a letter leaked revealed the White House Counsel’s Office requested the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) let the FBI look at 15 boxes of material previously recovered from Trump’s Florida home in January of this year.