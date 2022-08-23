Trouble In Paradise? Sylvester Stallone Gets Tattoo Of Wife Jennifer Flavin Covered Up As Rumors Of A Split Swirl

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin’s marriage might be on the rocks after the actor was seen covering up a tattoo of Flavin on his right bicep, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development to strike the 76-year-old Rocky actor and his wife of 25 years, Stallone was spotted covering up his tattoo of Flavin on August 16 and replacing the ink with a portrait of Butkus, the bull mastiff from the Rocky franchise.