'She Knows I'll Have Better Ratings!' Azealia Banks Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Shutting Down Her Reality Show With Network 'Ultimatum'

Banks claimed the Super Bass rapper intervened and put a screeching halt to the show "because she knows I'll have much better ratings."

She continued her rant via Instagram Stories with shocking claims that "now they all hate her and think [Minaj is] ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight, and boring."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Minaj's rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Banks said that she's remained booked and busy, despite some roadblocks. "But I've got three more offers [from potential production studios] in the inbox," she went on before returning with an update.