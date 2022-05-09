Azealia Banks Claims Lady Gaga Asked Her To Feud With Nicki Minaj: 'That Woman Has Zero Respect For Black Women'

"Lastly, no. That woman has zero respect for Black women," Banks alleged while explaining why she was entirely against it. "I cannot ever respect her for literally asking me to beef with Nicki Minaj on her behalf, I refuse and send a less incendiary song, insinuates that were gonna spill Nicki's *human blood* (f---ing eye roll)."

The Liquorice artist didn't hold back during her social media tirade, alleging the "gays have been falling for [Gaga's] hodge podge pseudo bs for years."

"Like her deep deep jealousy and hatred for Nicki Minaj and the sneaky shit she was saying and trying to do behind the scenes was just gross," Banks continued. "If I want to beef or pop s--- about Nicki I will do so on my own accord. I will never do a white woman's bidding for her. TUH."