Coup Fears: Vladimir Putin On 'Red Alert' After Ally's Daughter Darya Dugina Dies In Car Bomb Attack

Putin now "fears a coup" in the wake of the incident, according to Daily Star.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Alexander bore witness to his daughter's vehicle being engulfed in flames that fateful evening, per reports. Russian officials were seen investigating the scene where her car exploded along a Moscow highway last Saturday.

In the moments leading up to her death, Darya and her father had attended a festival where he was giving a lecture. They were planning to leave in the same car but switched at the last minute.